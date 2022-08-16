‘Plate of food politics’…Devant slams Family Day support by some

«Plate of food politics!»
With that accusation, former United National Congress stalwart Dr Devant Maharaj has slammed some attendees of last Friday’s UNC Family Day, whom he alleged included someone who recently wrote to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about UNC Senator Anil Roberts’ claims on Rowley’s wife.
Maharaj said via a statement that the event was held under the patronage of UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar «who found the time to attend» despite her absence from Parliament, certain UNC Monday Night forums and media events.
«What was interesting was to see in attendance some of those who were recently as a few days ago, decrying leadership under her command and that this ‘only secures personal power and position in Opposition’.
«The disappointing presence of these individuals previously opposed to Kamla underscores why UNC’s thinking members will be estranged from the party,» Maharaj said.
He queried if it was a perception that the People’s National Movement Government is so unpopular, the public «…will hold their nose and vote UNC that they (attendees) want to jump on the bandwagon to pay down on a political office or board position?»
Maharaj alleged: «One attendee, a Kamla iconoclast, was recently penning a missive to Prime Minister Dr Rowley on the vulgar and despicable rant of Senator Anil Roberts regarding Sharon Rowley. Yet this same individual was photographed grinning from ear to ear turning a pot.»
He alleged this was «under the gaze» of the leader against whom «venom was spewed hours before.»
«Another ex-minister was photographed…watching longingly at the political leader, perhaps hoping to once again be counted for political office.
«Most of these persons were actively part of internal elections against Kamla’s leadership. The Plate of Food Politics lure, however, appears to be stronger than their principles and moral grandstanding.»
He said he knew he wouldn’t have seen Ganga Singh, Jack Warner or Vasant Bharath stirring a curry duck pot and he could understand the presence of UNC’s Roodal Moonilal and Tim Gopeesingh there.
«But it’s difficult to know what intellectual gymnastics my friends Larry Lalla, Kevin Ramnarine or Kiel Taklalsingh underwent in their respective political lobotomies.
«Is it that the aim of removing Kamla remains the same but the strategy has changed now to ‘if you can’t beat them join them’?» he asked.
Maharaj claimed the lime which followed UNC’s boycott of the Local Government consultation «was calculated political design to remind all that if they hope to return to office, they must continuously, blindly genuflect to the leader.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian