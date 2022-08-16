‘Plate of food politics’…Devant slams Family Day support by some

Entornointeligente.com /

«Plate of food pol­i­tics!»

With that ac­cu­sa­tion, for­mer Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress stal­wart Dr De­vant Ma­haraj has slammed some at­ten­dees of last Fri­day’s UNC Fam­i­ly Day, whom he al­leged in­clud­ed some­one who re­cent­ly wrote to Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley about UNC Sen­a­tor Anil Roberts’ claims on Row­ley’s wife.

Ma­haraj said via a state­ment that the event was held un­der the pa­tron­age of UNC leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar «who found the time to at­tend» de­spite her ab­sence from Par­lia­ment, cer­tain UNC Mon­day Night fo­rums and me­dia events.

«What was in­ter­est­ing was to see in at­ten­dance some of those who were re­cent­ly as a few days ago, de­cry­ing lead­er­ship un­der her com­mand and that this ‘on­ly se­cures per­son­al pow­er and po­si­tion in Op­po­si­tion’.

«The dis­ap­point­ing pres­ence of these in­di­vid­u­als pre­vi­ous­ly op­posed to Kam­la un­der­scores why UNC’s think­ing mem­bers will be es­tranged from the par­ty,» Ma­haraj said.

He queried if it was a per­cep­tion that the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment Gov­ern­ment is so un­pop­u­lar, the pub­lic «…will hold their nose and vote UNC that they (at­ten­dees) want to jump on the band­wag­on to pay down on a po­lit­i­cal of­fice or board po­si­tion?»

Ma­haraj al­leged: «One at­tendee, a Kam­la icon­o­clast, was re­cent­ly pen­ning a mis­sive to Prime Min­is­ter Dr Row­ley on the vul­gar and de­spi­ca­ble rant of Sen­a­tor Anil Roberts re­gard­ing Sharon Row­ley. Yet this same in­di­vid­ual was pho­tographed grin­ning from ear to ear turn­ing a pot.»

He al­leged this was «un­der the gaze» of the leader against whom «ven­om was spewed hours be­fore.»

«An­oth­er ex-min­is­ter was pho­tographed…watch­ing long­ing­ly at the po­lit­i­cal leader, per­haps hop­ing to once again be count­ed for po­lit­i­cal of­fice.

«Most of these per­sons were ac­tive­ly part of in­ter­nal elec­tions against Kam­la’s lead­er­ship. The Plate of Food Pol­i­tics lure, how­ev­er, ap­pears to be stronger than their prin­ci­ples and moral grand­stand­ing.»

He said he knew he wouldn’t have seen Gan­ga Singh, Jack Warn­er or Vas­ant Bharath stir­ring a cur­ry duck pot and he could un­der­stand the pres­ence of UNC’s Roodal Mooni­lal and Tim Gopeesingh there.

«But it’s dif­fi­cult to know what in­tel­lec­tu­al gym­nas­tics my friends Lar­ry Lal­la, Kevin Ram­nar­ine or Kiel Tak­lals­ingh un­der­went in their re­spec­tive po­lit­i­cal lo­bot­o­mies.

«Is it that the aim of re­mov­ing Kam­la re­mains the same but the strat­e­gy has changed now to ‘if you can’t beat them join them’?» he asked.

Ma­haraj claimed the lime which fol­lowed UNC’s boy­cott of the Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment con­sul­ta­tion «was cal­cu­lat­ed po­lit­i­cal de­sign to re­mind all that if they hope to re­turn to of­fice, they must con­tin­u­ous­ly, blind­ly gen­u­flect to the leader.»

