27 enero, 2020
plans_in_place_for_coronavirus.jpg

Plans in place for coronavirus

Head of the Infection Prevention and Control/Infectious Diseases Programme at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Corey Forde, said Barbados was ahead of the curve when it came to preparations.

“Barbadians can be reassured the Ministry of Health and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are prepared for any eventuality. We are watching the international [news], we are having briefings and discussions and I think it is important to keep up this interaction with the public,” he said after a tour of the Infectious Disease Facility in Enmore Complex, Martindale’s Road, St Michael, yesterday afternoon.

“I know often when things are new, and with social media, that people become afraid. It’s okay to be afraid but better to be prepared.”

Forde said they were not only ready but had been all set even before the worldwide alarm was given. (CA)

 

