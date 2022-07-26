Planners Association of Dominica elects Annie Edwards as president

Entornointeligente.com /

Annie Edwards was elected President of the Planners Association of Dominica (PAD), at the first Annual General meeting held on July 5, 2022. The other members of the Executive Committee are:

Kelvin Rolle â» Vice President

Lyn Baron â» Secretary/ Treasurer

Juliette Fadelle and Claude Lauture â» members

PAD currently has fourteen (14) members and is a member of the Caribbean Association of Planners and the Commonwealth Association of Planners.

The aim of the Association is to advance the practice of planning as a profession in support of safe, healthy, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable settlements and environments, and in all its aspects ensure the interests of its members and the general public.

The activities of PAD will be guided by Sustainable Development Goal 11: ‘Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable’. Therefore our areas of focus are:

Climate change – how do we adapt and what can we do to slow down the pace and mitigate the impacts? The dominance of private vehicles within the City of Roseau: what are some better alternatives to parking within the city? How can we give people more opportunities to walk? The designs of our city and communities: How can we make them be more compatible with the natural environment and more attractive as places to live and work? Public realm: How can we design and manage our streets and parks to be more attractive? In Roseau, vehicles are parked on sidewalks while pedestrians are forced to walk on the street. The Association will embark on education and awareness of planning matters to the general public and will also seek to foster the advancement of knowledge and learning in planning. PAD will also partner with entities and individuals engaged or interested professionally or otherwise in planning in Dominica.

The following are our classes of membership:

Honorary Member: to be conferred by the Association on persons who, in the opinion of the Executive Committee, have made an outstanding contribution to planning. Practicing Members: limited to residents of Dominica who are qualified by academic training in land use planning, architecture, geography, civil engineering and/or environmental studies and are currently planning practitioners . Affiliate Member: persons of who qualify in all respects of the ‘Practicing Member’ and are residing and practicing outside of Dominica. Student Member: persons enrolled in full or part time courses in a planning related program.

Persons interested in obtaining more information or have interest in joining the Association should contact us at email: plannersassociationdominica@gmail.com

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

