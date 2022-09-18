PJ tells the PNP Jamaica is tired of the 'cass-cass'

Entornointeligente.com /

Acknowledging that the entire country was tired of the «cass-cass», former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has called on Comrades to push the message of unity and inspiration, while solidly standing behind People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding.

In a speech that depicted hope and aspirations Patterson said «time come» for the party which is celebrating its 84th anniversary to build an edifice that offers space for those who believe in equity, justice, and economic inclusion that ensures equal access to opportunity.

Focusing much of his attention on youths, the former prime minister who addressed the conference from the confines of his home, spoke of the importance of a greater focus on the younger generation. He warned that not only the PNP, but the country could not afford their increasing disenchantment with the democratic process.

«We have to engage them and restore them,» he argued.

It is also time for the leaders, officers and candidates of the party to return to the length and breadth of Jamaica, engaging labour, farmers, higglers, lawyers, doctors, engineers, members of the business community, writers, barbers, entrepreneurs, musicians, housewives and students to join the PNP, said Patterson.

