PJ Patterson Predicts Grim Future For JLP

Despite the low standing of the People’s National Party (PNP) in the recent RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll, former president of the party, PJ Patterson, today predicted a grim political future for the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). The poll revealed that 31 per cent of electors would mark their ballot for the JLP, while 18 per cent said they would vote for the PNP. During his address via Zoom at the party’s 84th annual conference Mr Patterson, who served as Prime Minister for 14 years, admitted that the party is lagging behind lamenting on a myriad of national issues, including domestic violence. Mr Patterson said the time has come for the PNP to rescue the country.

