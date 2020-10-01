Errol Fabien loses home

Radio and television personality, Errol Fabien, has been evicted from his home.
In a live social media post, Fabien lamented that he had given the bank all that he has.
However, it was not enough as Fabien’s belongings were removed from his home and placed at the side of the road.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to aid Fabien in raising $350,000 to settle the outstanding debt.
The page indicates that it was set up by Simon B. Fabien