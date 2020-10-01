Errol Fabien loses home

Entornointeligente.com /

Ra­dio and tele­vi­sion per­son­al­i­ty, Er­rol Fa­bi­en, has been evict­ed from his home.

In a live so­cial me­dia post, Fa­bi­en lament­ed that he had giv­en the bank all that he has.

How­ev­er, it was not enough as Fa­bi­en’s be­long­ings were re­moved from his home and placed at the side of the road.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to aid Fa­bi­en in rais­ing $350,000 to set­tle the out­stand­ing debt.

The page in­di­cates that it was set up by Si­mon B. Fa­bi­en

