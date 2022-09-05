Piparo man missing since August 10th

A Missing Persons Alert has been activated for a 49-year-old Piparo man, DARIUS JERRYBANDHAN, who was last seen at 7 am, on Wednesday 10 August 2022.
DARIUS JERRYBANDHAN, of Stone Road, Piparo, was reported missing on Sunday 4 September 2022, to the Princes Town Police Station.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating his whereabouts.
DARIUS is of East Indian descent, six feet and four inches tall, with a medium build and light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a pair of grey track pants and a tee-shirt.
The Police Service is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of DARIUS JERRYBANDHAN to call the Princes Town Police Station at 665-2231, any police station; or 800-TIPS; or contact the police hotlines at 555, 999, 911; or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian