Piparo man missing since August 10th

A Miss­ing Per­sons Alert has been ac­ti­vat­ed for a 49-year-old Pi­paro man, DAR­IUS JER­RY­BAND­HAN, who was last seen at 7 am, on Wednes­day 10 Au­gust 2022.

DAR­IUS JER­RY­BAND­HAN, of Stone Road, Pi­paro, was re­port­ed miss­ing on Sun­day 4 Sep­tem­ber 2022, to the Princes Town Po­lice Sta­tion.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing his where­abouts.

DAR­IUS is of East In­di­an de­scent, six feet and four inch­es tall, with a medi­um build and light brown com­plex­ion. He was last seen wear­ing a pair of grey track pants and a tee-shirt.

The Po­lice Ser­vice is ask­ing any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of DAR­IUS JER­RY­BAND­HAN to call the Princes Town Po­lice Sta­tion at 665-2231, any po­lice sta­tion; or 800-TIPS; or con­tact the po­lice hot­lines at 555, 999, 911; or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

