Sando mayor eases wrecking

Sascha Wil­son

San Fer­nan­do May­or Ju­nia Re­grel­lo has slowed down wreck­ing, cre­at­ed more park­ing spaces, and is al­low­ing street vend­ing in San Fer­nan­do for Christ­mas.

Re­grel­lo dis­closed this yes­ter­day dur­ing the Greater San Fer­nan­do Area Cham­ber of Com­merce’s (GS­FCC) pre­sen­ta­tion of 100 tablets to stu­dents at R&M Plaza, High Street, San Fer­nan­do.

As part of the traf­fic man­age­ment com­mit­tee, he said GS­FCC has been help­ing them find ways to make it more at­trac­tive and easy for peo­ple to shop in San Fer­nan­do

.He said, “One of the con­ces­sions we made is to al­low park­ing on the whole of the prom­e­nade, the en­tire length of the prom­e­nade as well as op­po­site St Joseph Con­vent, that side street there.” He said they have al­so re­duced the num­ber of wreck­ers on the streets from three to one.

“We want to ap­peal to the pub­lic, please co­op­er­ate with us. We have re­laxed the wreck­ing. Nor­mal­ly we have three wreck­ers, we have on­ly one and that is re­al­ly to work with peo­ple who are not fol­low­ing and ad­her­ing to the prop­er guid­ance and traf­fic reg­u­la­tions.” Ad­dress­ing an­oth­er trou­ble­some is­sue around Christ­mas time that of street vend­ing, he said they are al­low­ing the ven­dors some flex­i­bil­i­ty. “We need to re­strict and con­trol it be­cause at the end of the day vend­ing is il­le­gal. But, at the same time, some of the ven­dors have been vend­ing for over 37 years as the case may be.” Not­ing that these are very dif­fi­cult times, he said, “We can­not be in­sen­si­tive un­til an ide­al space has been iden­ti­fied we con­tin­ue to be le­nient and rea­son­able.”

The may­or said cur­rent­ly street vend­ing is al­lowed three days per week, but as Christ­mas draws near­er those days would be in­creased.

How­ev­er, he said the ven­dors would not be al­lowed to pitch stalls on the pave­ment or im­pede the free pas­sage­way.

