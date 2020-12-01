Two females charged with assault and theft

Entornointeligente.com /

Two females have been charged in a matter in which another woman was beaten with a piece of steel and her wig and a pair of slippers stolen.

Esha Charles, a 34-year-old janitor and 16-year-old Anesha Charles were jointly charged on November 26, 2020 with wounding a 23-year-old unemployed woman by beating her about her body with a piece of steel.

All three females are residents of Campden Park.

In addition, Esha Charles was charged with the theft of one purple wig valued $180 and one pair of black slippers valued at $75 from the aforementioned 23-year-old and with making use of indecent language at the Questelles Police Station. The incidents occurred on November 25, 2020

The accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charges on November 26 and pleaded not guilty

They were granted composite bail in the sum of $2500 and ordered not to contact the virtual complainant

The matters were adjourned to February 22, 2021

