Ambassador of the United States to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry signs the condolence book for late former Minister of Tourism, Francis Tulloch at Gordon House on Tuesday (July 12) .
PHOTOS: US Ambassador Signs Condolence Book for Late Francis Tulloch
