PHOTOS: State Min. Cuthbert-Flynn Participates in Healthcare Workers Pinning Ceremony

Entornointeligente.com /

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), affixes the Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month pin to the uniform of Director of Nursing Services at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Debbie-Ann McKenzie Cookes, during a pinning ceremony held at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (July 13). The event, which recognised staff of KPH and VJH, was held to commemorate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day. State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left) places the Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month pin on the lapel of retired healthcare worker at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Winniefred Chambers Dyer, during a ceremony held at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (July 13). The event, which recognised staff of KPH and VJH, was held to commemorate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day. Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com