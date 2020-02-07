 Photos of the Day: Youth Corps member buys Keke NAPEP for business - EntornoInteligente
7 febrero, 2020
photos_of_the_day_youth_corps_member_buys_keke_napep_for_business.jpg

Photos of the Day: Youth Corps member buys Keke NAPEP for business

4 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A youth corps member, whose name was given as Uwaoma Susan Joseph has purchased a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP for her business.

The photos displayed on the Twitter wall of NYSC OTONDO, reads: “Corper Uwaoma Susan Joseph buys Keke Napep From Her NYSC Allowance Savings.”

The purchase of the tricycle is in the midst of the ban of Okada and Keke NAPEP in some areas of Lagos State.

It was not sure if she bought the tricycle to do business in Lagos or another state.

Passengers boarding the youth corps memberâs Keke NAPEP

·
LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins New Single

Adscoins

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation