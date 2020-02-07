Photos of the Day: Youth Corps member buys Keke NAPEP for business

Entornointeligente.com /

A youth corps member, whose name was given as Uwaoma Susan Joseph has purchased a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP for her business.

The photos displayed on the Twitter wall of NYSC OTONDO, reads: “Corper Uwaoma Susan Joseph buys Keke Napep From Her NYSC Allowance Savings.”

The purchase of the tricycle is in the midst of the ban of Okada and Keke NAPEP in some areas of Lagos State.

It was not sure if she bought the tricycle to do business in Lagos or another state.

Passengers boarding the youth corps memberâs Keke NAPEP

