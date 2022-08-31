PHOTOS: National Security Minister/Deputy PM, Dr. Horace Chang Meets with United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left) and United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry, exchange greetings during a meeting with national security stakeholders and officials from the United States Embassy. The meeting was held on Tuesday (August 30) at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com