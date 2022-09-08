PHOTOS: Flowers for Miss Lou

Entornointeligente.com /

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, lays a floral arrangement on the grave of renowned cultural icon, Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley («Miss Lou»), at National Heroes Park in Kingston, on September 7. The ceremony is one of several commemorative activities celebrating the l03rd anniversary of her birth. Born September 7, 1919, Miss Lou was a Jamaican folklorist, writer of poetry, songs, performer and educator. Dr. Bennett-Coverley is widely considered one of the most important purveyors of Jamaican culture. She died July 26, 2006.

