17 agosto, 2022
PHOTOS: Ackee Walk Community Gets Free Wi-Fi

6 segundos ago
Finance and the Public Service Minister and Member of Parliament for St Andrew North Western, Dr the Hon. Nigel Clarke, interacts with children of Ackee Walk, during the launch of a free secured Wi-Fi hotspot in the community on Monday (August 15). Advertisements
