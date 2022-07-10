Photojournalist  Harris passes away

Entornointeligente.com /

Pho­to­jour­nal­ist An­tho­ny Har­ris has suc­cumbed to his in­juries fol­low­ing a hit and run ac­ci­dent on Sat­ur­day.

«I re­gret to in­form every­one that our lov­ing sweet heart of a fa­ther An­tho­ny Har­ris has passed, we will in­form every­one of fu­ner­al arrange­ments when they are avail­able,» Har­ris’ daugh­ter Charisse post­ed on her Face­book page this morn­ing.

«Please un­der­stand that we are griev­ing and kind­ly give us time to process this loss,» she post­ed.

Har­ris was a free­lance sports pho­tog­ra­ph­er with Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed (GML) known for his cap­ti­vat­ing im­ages and friend­ly dis­po­si­tion.

The man­age­ment and staff at GML join the en­tire me­dia fra­ter­ni­ty in mourn­ing this loss to the in­dus­try.

We of­fer sin­cer­est con­do­lences to Har­ris’ fam­i­ly and friends.

Re­porter: Joel Julien

