Photojournalist  Harris passes away

Photojournalist Anthony Harris has succumbed to his injuries following a hit and run accident on Saturday.
«I regret to inform everyone that our loving sweet heart of a father Anthony Harris has passed, we will inform everyone of funeral arrangements when they are available,» Harris’ daughter Charisse posted on her Facebook page this morning.
«Please understand that we are grieving and kindly give us time to process this loss,» she posted.
Harris was a freelance sports photographer with Guardian Media Limited (GML) known for his captivating images and friendly disposition.
The management and staff at GML join the entire media fraternity in mourning this loss to the industry.
We offer sincerest condolences to Harris’ family and friends.
Reporter: Joel Julien
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian