Phillips Says Reconstruction Of Troy Bridge Likely To Cost More Than Budgeted

Manchester North Western Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips is estimating that the government will have to fork out more than the amount earmarked to construct a replacement bridge on the Troy to Oxford main road at the border of Manchester and Trelawny. The bridge collapsed last year and residents have since resorted to a makeshift zipline to get across the Hector’s River. Making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Phillips said the $170 million preliminary estimate by the National Works Agency is inadequate because it does not account for river training. The MP noted that the Hector’s River has taken over more land space and has become a greater threat to adjoining communities. He said something had to be «urgently done» to fix the bridge and address the situation.

