Phillips gets rowdy over unanswered questions, apologises for ‘unparliamentary behaviour’

Member of Parliament for North West Manchester Mikael Phillips this afternoon narrowly missed being removed from the sitting of the House of Representatives over his conduct.

Phillips was offered a reprieve after he relented and apologised for his «unparliamentary behaviour» for disobeying an order from House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Philibert when he did not receive answers to questions put to Education Minister Fayval Williams.

He wanted to ascertain from Williams what was being done to assist students in his constituency who are being affected by the collapsed Troy Bridge in Manchester, which went down last year.

He also wanted to know if the Ministry would be compensating teachers who now have to travel 17 miles get to work.

