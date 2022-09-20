Phillip: We will be in right frame of mind for matches

The T&T football contingent arrived in Thailand on Monday to a rousing welcome following two days of constant travelling.
The team was expected to be joined by other members ahead of Thursday’s opening game of a four-nation King’s Cup Tournament against Tajikistan from 5.30 pm.
Upon arrival at the Chiang Mai International Airport, a one-hour flight from Bangkok, the members were warmly welcomed by several Thai fans in collaboration with the organisers of the King’s Cup 2022.
Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip said he believes the team will be in the right frame of mind for the matches.
«It has been a long and stressful journey, so it’s now to settle down and go out tomorrow to start training for the game on Thursday.
«It’s always good to join up with old players, but we have more to come so I think we will be in the right frame of mind for the game on Thursday.
«It’s going to be a good exercise. Lately, we have been playing a lot of teams in our region so this will auger well for us playing against teams from the other continents, so hopefully, the guys will work hard and come out and show what we’re worth and we can get two victories, Thursday and Sunday,» Phillip said.
He is the only player based in T&T to have been selected by national coach Angus Eve on the team for the matches, as all the other players are based outside of T&T.
Among the players arriving include Levi and Judah Garcia, Leston Paul, Ajani Fortune, Jesse Williams and Sheldon Bateau. The remaining players will arrive today and tomorrow.
SQUAD:
Ajani Fortune (Atlanta FC), Alvin Jones (Madison FC), Andre Fortune (Nomme Kalju FC), Anthony Herbert (Haka FC), Aubrey David (Liga Deportivo Alajuelense), Daniel Phillips (St Johnstone FC), Jesse Williams (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), John-Paul Rochford (Sure Sports FC), Judah Garcia (AEK Athens)
Kareem Moses (Vaasan Palloseura), Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew), Leston Paul (Memphis 901), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens), Marvin Phillip (Deportivo Point Fortin), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven), Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim), Noah Powder (FC Tulsa), Reon Moore (Club Social Y Deportivo), Sheldon Bateau (KSK Beveren).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian