Phillip: We will be in right frame of mind for matches

The T&T foot­ball con­tin­gent ar­rived in Thai­land on Mon­day to a rous­ing wel­come fol­low­ing two days of con­stant trav­el­ling.

The team was ex­pect­ed to be joined by oth­er mem­bers ahead of Thurs­day’s open­ing game of a four-na­tion King’s Cup Tour­na­ment against Tajik­istan from 5.30 pm.

Up­on ar­rival at the Chi­ang Mai In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port, a one-hour flight from Bangkok, the mem­bers were warm­ly wel­comed by sev­er­al Thai fans in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the or­gan­is­ers of the King’s Cup 2022.

Goal­keep­er Mar­vin Phillip said he be­lieves the team will be in the right frame of mind for the match­es.

«It has been a long and stress­ful jour­ney, so it’s now to set­tle down and go out to­mor­row to start train­ing for the game on Thurs­day.

«It’s al­ways good to join up with old play­ers, but we have more to come so I think we will be in the right frame of mind for the game on Thurs­day.

«It’s go­ing to be a good ex­er­cise. Late­ly, we have been play­ing a lot of teams in our re­gion so this will auger well for us play­ing against teams from the oth­er con­ti­nents, so hope­ful­ly, the guys will work hard and come out and show what we’re worth and we can get two vic­to­ries, Thurs­day and Sun­day,» Phillip said.

He is the on­ly play­er based in T&T to have been se­lect­ed by na­tion­al coach An­gus Eve on the team for the match­es, as all the oth­er play­ers are based out­side of T&T.

Among the play­ers ar­riv­ing in­clude Levi and Ju­dah Gar­cia, Le­ston Paul, Ajani For­tune, Jesse Williams and Shel­don Bateau. The re­main­ing play­ers will ar­rive to­day and to­mor­row.

SQUAD:

Ajani For­tune (At­lanta FC), Alvin Jones (Madi­son FC), An­dre For­tune (Nomme Kalju FC), An­tho­ny Her­bert (Ha­ka FC), Aubrey David (Liga De­porti­vo Ala­jue­lense), Daniel Phillips (St John­stone FC), Jesse Williams (Pitts­burgh River­hounds), John-Paul Rochford (Sure Sports FC), Ju­dah Gar­cia (AEK Athens)

Ka­reem Moses (Vaasan Pal­loseu­ra), Kevin Moli­no (Colum­bus Crew), Le­ston Paul (Mem­phis 901), Levi Gar­cia (AEK Athens), Mar­vin Phillip (De­porti­vo Point Fortin), Ne­veal Hack­shaw (In­dy Eleven), Nick­las Fren­derup (Ran­heim), Noah Pow­der (FC Tul­sa), Re­on Moore (Club So­cial Y De­porti­vo), Shel­don Bateau (KSK Bev­eren).

