Phillip Paulwell | Why inexplicable delays on Electricity Act review

I had hoped that the Government would have appreciated and jerked itself from its indefinite slumber after my previous article on the need for a greater sense of urgency to deal with the continuing energy crisis. Instead, the country continues to wallow in the state of inertia on the issue since 2016, during which time there have been four ministers, including the prime minister. What is worse, we are beginning to witness growing arrogance from this Government in its conduct as it gets used to the lop-sidedness of its strength of numbers in Parliament. They seem to be unmindful of the Sri Lankan experience.

A major issue of controversy has been the conduct of the Government in the review of the Electricity Act 2015, which was cited in two Gleaner editorials on July 15, 2022, and July 26, 2022. Such a pity that the Gleaner appeared less harsh than it should have been by failing to broadside the Government on its mismanagement of this crucial element of the energy portfolio.

I was the minister of energy that developed policy and piloted the process to have a new law dealing with electricity, replacing the 1890 Electric Lighting Act. It was clear to me then that the 2015 law was crucial at that time to expedite the objective of achieving diversification of the various sources. But it was to be an interim law subject to review before the end of five years. Section 60 of the Electricity Act requires that its provisions ‘shall be reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of the Houses of Parliament NOT LATER than five years after the appointed day. The Government has been in breach of the law for two years now!

Having belatedly established the Joint Select Committee (JSC) after my insistence, the committee commenced its work in some earnest in January 2021. After a period of intense review of the law with many meetings, and having heard many and varied presentations, the work of the committee was abruptly and strangely ended in February 2022. This came about after committee members started to express strong views for changes to the existing law. The minister seemed, throughout the period, to be disengaged in the process of the deliberation of the committee.

Why did the Government shut down the work of the committee? Who could have influenced such a move and why? The explanation given by the minister and later comments from the ministry appear to be that of a drowning man clutching at straws. It made no sense.

