Philippines remains vigilant as Mideast tensions ease

Entornointeligente.com /

MANILA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — The Philippines said on Friday that it remained vigilant even with the lowering of tensions in the Middle East, home to approximately 2.1 million Filipino workers.

Philippine Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines would continue to closely monitor the situation in the region to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

He added that while news of lowered tensions in Iran was welcome news, the Philippine government was still ready to mobilize the resources needed to evacuate OFWs if deemed necessary.

“We pray for the best and prepare for the worst. When it comes to the lives of our OFWs abroad, we have to remain vigilant to ensure that we are ready to take them out of harm’s way if necessary,” Nograles said.

According to Nograles, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte “made it clear that our priority is to save our OFWs from the hell of war by temporarily relocating them to a safe haven before bringing them home.”

This, Nograles said, explains why Duterte sent the country’s Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to Qatar to oversee repatriation efforts while Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has been tasked to oversee the actual evacuation.

“There are 2.1 million OFWs in the Middle East. They are, as of now, exposed to different levels of danger, which is why despite the easing of tensions in the region, a mandatory evacuation will still be implemented for OFWs in Iraq,” he said.

The Philippines has imposed a mandatory evacuation for the Filipinos in Iraq, some of whom are working in the U.S. military bases there.

Aside from saving the lives of OFWs, Nograles further said the government is also confident that it could find alternative livelihoods for displaced OFWs.

He cited the statement of Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello that one option is to find work in other areas like Japan, Canada, Russia, Germany and China for the displaced OFWs.

“If, however, they need to come home, jobs may be available in the booming local construction sector, which Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a recent forum is projected to generate as many as 300,000 jobs annually,” Nograles said.

Nograles added that Lopez had admitted that there was a growing demand for skilled construction workers in the construction industry, as local companies faced stiff competition from employers abroad.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com