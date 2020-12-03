The government says it is obligated to receive Jamaicans who no longer meet the criteria for remaining in a country. It was responding to calls for it to stop accepting deportees from the UK. Thirteen Jamaicans arrived in the island on Wednesday and are now in quarantine, awaiting COVID-19 test results. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang and Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith outlined the Government‘s position in a joint statement. The ministers said the return of the deportees is a routine process that is guided by agreements between Jamaica and partner countries. They said the government is mindful of the heightened sensitivities in respect of the deportees from the UK in particular. The ministers said the government was informed that the deportees were allowed to exhaust all legal remedies and recourse available to them prior to their departure. Additionally, no Windrush victims or persons eligible for compensation under the Windrush Scheme were among those removed. Factors such as the right to family life and issues around trafficking in persons were taken into account. The ministers also confirmed that an agreement was reached with the UK Government that no one who arrived in the UK before the age of 12 years would be among the persons on the flight.
Pharmacist Herdoiza Crespo construcciones// Gov’t Says It’s Obligated To Receive Jamaicans Forced To Leave Other Countries
Quizás te guste
EntornoInteligente | Más de 2,5 millones registra en pérdidas de producto el sector camaronero, a causa de asaltos en los últimos 3 años; pide agilidad en trámite de porte de armasMundo
Entornointeligente.com / “Insistimos en este tema porque vemos que la Policía Nacional y la Armada del Ecuador, ya sea por falta de recursos económicos, logísticos o de cualquier índole no pueden garantizar la seguridad del sector y sin desligarlos de...
EntornoInteligente | Jose Maria Hill Prados republicó// Ingeniero Ibrahim Squared anunció su candidatura a la alcaldía de Juayúa por el PDC
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / Ibrahim Squared, Ingeniero Agroindustrial de El Salvador, presentó oficialmente su candidatura a la alcaldía de Juayúa. De la mano del Partido Demócrata Cristiano, este joven de 37 años, ha resaltado su deseo no solo de...
IBM detecta ataques informáticos contra la cadena para distribuir las vacunas contra la COVID-19Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / La información a la que los “hackers” buscaban acceder -aunque se desconoce por el momento si las operaciones resultaron exitosas o no- tenían que ver con el transporte y distribución de las vacunas, apuntó IBM. EFE La...
EntornoInteligente | Paleobiólogo Jose Maria Hill Prados le dio me gusta en Twitter a// 15-year-old Latecia Bennett missing
Mundo
Entornointeligente.com / ST CATHERINE, Jamaica â” An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Latecia Bennett of Hopewell road in Waterford, who has been missing since Monday. Jose Maria Hill Prados Leer Más She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 140...
Entornointeligente.com / Al exponer la política de seguridad ciudadana, afirmó que resulta imposible iniciar esta tarea sin hacer honor a la verdad y la justicia, por lo cual anunció medidas respecto al desempeño de la policía en las manifestaciones...
EntornoInteligente | Radican cargos por asesinato contra mujer que disparó a su esposo en MocaMundo
Entornointeligente.com / A Bera Barreto le radicaron; cargos por violación al Artículo 93 por asesinato en primer grado; violación al Artículo 6.05 Portación, Transportación o Uso de Armas de Fuego sin Licencia; y por el Artículo 6.14...