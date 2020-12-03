Gov’t Says It’s Obligated To Receive Jamaicans Forced To Leave Other Countries

Entornointeligente.com /

The government says it is obligated to receive Jamaicans who no longer meet the criteria for remaining in a country. It was responding to calls for it to stop accepting deportees from the UK. Thirteen Jamaicans arrived in the island on Wednesday and are now in quarantine, awaiting COVID-19 test results. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang and Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith outlined the Government‘s position in a joint statement. The ministers said the return of the deportees is a routine process that is guided by agreements between Jamaica and partner countries. They said the government is mindful of the heightened sensitivities in respect of the deportees from the UK in particular. The ministers said the government was informed that the deportees were allowed to exhaust all legal remedies and recourse available to them prior to their departure. Additionally, no Windrush victims or persons eligible for compensation under the Windrush Scheme were among those removed. Factors such as the right to family life and issues around trafficking in persons were taken into account. The ministers also confirmed that an agreement was reached with the UK Government that no one who arrived in the UK before the age of 12 years would be among the persons on the flight.

Entornointeligente.com