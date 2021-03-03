Stocks Round Up | Caribbean Flavours today's top winner, ICreate leads decliners

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 31/40

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 31/40.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,422.78 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 394,659.99.

Victor Gill Ramirez

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,957.22 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 395,223.27 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 34.13 points or 1.20 per cent to close at 2,887.33. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.38 points or 1.72 per cent to close at 199.39.

Victor Gill

Overall market activity

83 stocks traded

31 advanced 40 declined

12 traded firm

Winners

Caribbean Flavours, up 16.75 per cent to close at $2.44

AMG Packaging, up 14.65 per cent to close at $1.80

Express Catering, up 12.42 per cent to close at $3.62

ISP Finance, up 11.81 per cent to close at $25.00

Mayberry Equities, up 10.45 per cent to close at $8.03

Losers

ICreate, down 19.51 per cent to close at $0.66

Ciboney Group, down 15.38 per cent to close at $0.88

Everything Fresh, down 12.26 per cent to close at $0.93

GWest, down 9.89 per cent to close at $0.82

Access Financial, down 8.42 per cent to close at $20.98

Market volume

22.000 million units valued at over $75.098 million

Volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm followed by TransJamaican Highway and QWI Investments

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

Entornointeligente.com