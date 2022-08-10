PH taxi driver killed by ‘passenger’

Entornointeligente.com /

A PH taxi dri­ver was gunned down in Bel­mont on Tues­day night.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied as Ras­san Richard­son, of Leo­tu­ad Street, Bel­mont.

Po­lice said the taxi dri­ver was ply­ing his car for hire along Gloster Lodge Road in Gon­za­les around 8.20 pm when an armed sus­pect, who was in his ve­hi­cle, asked Richard­son to stop near­by. As the dri­ver com­plied, the pas­sen­ger re­port­ed­ly pulled out a gun and shot Richard­son.

It is re­port­ed that as the car came to a stop near Lover’s Lane, the gun­man got out and ran off.

Res­i­dents alert­ed the po­lice, who are cur­rent­ly on the scene.

Po­lice are al­so be­ing kept busy, as there are al­so re­ports of shoot­ings in El So­cor­ro, San Juan and Mara­cas, St Joseph.

