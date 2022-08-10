PH taxi driver killed by ‘passenger’

A PH taxi driver was gunned down in Belmont on Tuesday night.
The victim has been identified as Rassan Richardson, of Leotuad Street, Belmont.
Police said the taxi driver was plying his car for hire along Gloster Lodge Road in Gonzales around 8.20 pm when an armed suspect, who was in his vehicle, asked Richardson to stop nearby. As the driver complied, the passenger reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Richardson.
It is reported that as the car came to a stop near Lover’s Lane, the gunman got out and ran off.
Residents alerted the police, who are currently on the scene.
Police are also being kept busy, as there are also reports of shootings in El Socorro, San Juan and Maracas, St Joseph.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian