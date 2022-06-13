Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 in the US

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children.

The FDA posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where outside experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the US.

Late last week the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.

If regulators clear the shots by one or both companies, vaccinations could begin as soon as next week with the drugmakers ready to rapidly ship doses ordered by the government. Parents have been pressing federal officials for months for the opportunity to protect their smallest children as more adults shed masks and abandon other public health precautions.

While only about 3 per cent of US COVID cases are in the age group six months to four years, hospitalisation and death rates in that group are higher than those for older children, according to the FDA’s analysis — one reason experts have said protecting this group is important.

