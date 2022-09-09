Petronas Announces First Oil Discovery In Suriname

Entornointeligente.com /

The Malaysia-based oil company, Petronas Suriname, today announced its first oil discovery in the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country.

It was discovered at the Baja-1 well in the country’s offshore Block 53.

The company said the well, located about 189 kilometres offshore Suriname in a water depth of 1,140 metres, was successfully drilled to a total depth of 5,290 metres.

It also encountered light oil in the Campanian-aged sedimentary sequence.

Post-drill evaluation is ongoing to firm up the potential of the discovered resource.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

