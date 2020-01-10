Petrol, diesel prices across India scale one-year high on Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

New Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices across the country were hiked again on Friday, scaling levels last seen in November 2018 as tensions in West Asia fan global crude oil prices. The price of petrol in the national capital was increased by 15 paise to Rs 75.96 per litre, while the price of diesel was increased by 11 paise to reach Rs 69.05 per litre. Petrol price was also increased in other major metro cities with prices reaching Rs 81.40 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.39 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.77 per litre in Chennai. Similarly, diesel prices reached Rs 72.29 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.31 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.85 per litre in Chennai. While domestic fuel prices are not directly linked to global prices of crude oil, petrol and diesel prices typically trail global oil prices. Oil marketing companies fix the price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets based on a rolling average of the past 15 days of the benchmark prices of petrol and diesel in West Asia. Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week said the government is in touch with all major oil producing countries in West Asia and is keeping a close watch on developments in the region. Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude. Brent crude was down 14 cents at $65.23 in early trade, after falling more than 4 per cent over the last two days. Oil prices are below where they were before a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general on 3 January, with Iran responding with a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S. forces this week that left no casualties. Follow and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin

