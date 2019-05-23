Petrol attendant docked for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of diesel

Entornointeligente.com / A 43-year-old petrol attendant, Musbau Hamisu, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of diesel valued at N215,000

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Hamisu, who works with God’s Decision Petroleum Company, Joseph Dosu Way, Badagry, Lagos is charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoimose, told the court that the accused committed the offence between 10 p.m on May 12 and 6 a.m on May 13.

Okoimose said the accused stole 1,000 litres of diesel valued at N215,000 at the filling station in Badagry .

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 11 for mention.

