Petrojam To Be Upgraded To Meet Shift In Market Demand

Jamaica’s state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, is being repositioned to produce new fuel products.

According to the company’s Managing Director, Winston Watson, the plant will be upgraded in order to make these new products and increase efficiency.

Noting that «the market dynamics have changed,» he said it was important to attain «the environmental benefits of lower sulphur gasoline, lower sulpher diesel, clean products in general.»

With the market now demanding ULSD (Ultra Low Sulpher Diesel), he said Petrojam will need to invest in a de-sulpherization system.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

