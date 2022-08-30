Petro Calls for Integration of Chile and Venezuela Into CAN

Entornointeligente.com /

«The requests of Chile and Venezuela must be taken into account,» Colombian President Gustavo Petro said as he called on the Andean Community to reintegrate both nations into the Andean Community.

According to the President, Venezuela and Chile were a fundamental part of the Andean Group, founded in 1969 in Cartagena and later became the Andean Community (CAN), comprising Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru as member states.

Speaking at the XXII Meeting of the Andean Presidential Council in Lima, Peru, Petro said: «I believe we must be more powerful, unite more voices. I believe that the requests of Chile and Venezuela should be taken into account» while calling to «return to the first scenario of the Andean community when they were part of this integration instrument.»

The President said that «if Argentina comes closer, the better. The more voices we gather, agree, and integrate, the better; the more powerful the voice will be.»

«How good it would be for the Andean Community to expand under a minimum agreement: respect for the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights,» Petro said.

1. A call for a peace scenario between Ukraine and Russia.

2. Convene a conference of Andean countries to evaluate drug policy. Today the failure in the fight against drugs is notorious.

The Colombian president participated in the event together with his counterparts from Peru, Pedro Castillo, Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora.

On the occasion, Petro also referred to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, affecting agricultural production and food sovereignty worldwide. This conflict between Russia and Ukraine «is linking several countries in one way or another, and further affecting the weak economic, social and environmental conditions the world is going through,» Petro said.

In this regard, the Colombian President asked for the inclusion in the final declaration of the event a call to initiate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

