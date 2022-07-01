Peter Espeut | The principle of retribution

Entornointeligente.com /

The Lex Talionis (The Law of Retaliation – An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth) – first found in the Code of Hammurabi (1780 BC) and supported in the Old Testament – was an advance over previous practice. Even in the early Old Testament an aggrieved person could claim as retribution (retaliation) a punishment many times greater than the injury endured.

After Cain killed Abel, the Lord decreed that «anyone who kills Cain will suffer vengeance seven times over» (Genesis 4:15). And later in the same chapter, Lamech said to his wives, «I have killed a man for wounding me, a young man for injuring me. If Cain is avenged seven times, then Lamech seventy-seven times» ( 4:23-24).

In the book of Leviticus we read:

«Anyone who blasphemes the name of Yahweh will be put to death; the whole community will stone him; be he alien or native born, if he blasphemes the Name, he will be put to death» (Leviticus 24: 16).

What the Lex Talionis did was to establish the principle of proportionality in retaliation: that criminals should receive as punishment precisely those injuries and damages they had inflicted upon their victims: if someone throws a stone and damages one of my eyes, in retaliation I might damage no more than one of his eyes. «If there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise» (Exodus 21: 23-25).

