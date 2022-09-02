Peter Espeut | The JTA is part of the problem

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) is not a professional association; it is a trade union. A professional association sets standards for members of that profession to adhere to, and then enforces them to protect the image and quality of the profession. Professionals who are accused of unprofessional conduct are brought before a disciplinary committee of the professional body to answer the charges, and if found substantially in breach, lose the support of their peers, and are barred from practising their profession. From time to time news breaks that an attorney-at-law is disbarred, or the licence of a medical practitioner is suspended or withdrawn. That is a professional association at work!

Over my decades as a school board chairman, on a number of occasions I have been called upon to bring disciplinary proceedings against teachers for unprofessional conduct, and in every case the offending teacher has been stoutly defended by the JTA, no matter their offence. Of course, every accused person is entitled to a defence, and I expect their union to step up to defend them; but that is my point: who defends high standards in the teaching profession? Not the JTA.

It has been my experience (and of other board chairs I have spoken with) that the JTA sees its role as to get the teacher off the charge and back at their post, no matter what the offence, whether it is misappropriation of school funds or sexually molesting a student. Even when it is an open-and-shut case – even where clear and incontrovertible evidence is brought before the board’s disciplinary hearing – the JTA’s approach is to find some procedural breach to get the matter thrown out. Never does the JTA turn to the teacher and say, «You are clearly guilty of this offence, and are a disgrace to the teaching profession». Who defends high standards in the teaching profession? Not the JTA.

BEGGING FOR LENIENCY In one case where guilt was satisfactorily proven after being vigorously denied and defended, I recall the JTA representative begging us for leniency, for the board to give the (persistently dishonest) teacher another chance. I guess as a trade union the JTA has to do that, but they can’t then turn around and claim to be defending high standards in the teaching profession. The JTA makes no effort to weed unprofessional teachers out of the system. Who defends high standards in the teaching profession? Not the JTA. In fact, the JTA is part of the problem!

What is even more serious is when a JTA activist becomes an education officer (which often happens). In my experience, certain education officers are more interested in defending the welfare of (non-performing) teachers and principals than the welfare of the students. Any minister of education will find that not only does he/she have to battle with the JTA to reform the education system, but with a powerful fifth column within his/her ministry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com