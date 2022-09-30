Peter Espeut | No crimes in the bedroom

Entornointeligente.com /

I have some advice for persons accused of scamming: try as your defence that you made your phone calls to gullible seniors in the privacy of your bedroom, and that your right to privacy is guaranteed by the Jamaican Constitution.

The right to privacy in one’s bedroom is used by many – including the editor of this newspaper – to justify any type of sexual activity. In an editorial earlier this month (September 4) this newspaper called on the Andrew Holness government to «assume the moral high ground of explaining to Jamaicans why the law against buggery is an assault of the individual’s right to privacy and, therefore, inimical to the interest of all of us».

The Gleaner editorial claims that Jamaica’s buggery law: «fundamentally sets the State up as voyeur, peeping into people’s bedrooms, to determine what kind of sex people engage in and who are their sexual partners. That’s an infringement of people’s constitutional right to privacy and of free association».

If simply being in the privacy of one’s bedroom exempts persons from being subject to any moral laws or legal culpability, then surely claiming that the scamming took place in the privacy of one’s bedroom should have the case thrown out of court because it would be a breach of the constitutional right to privacy!

Section 13(3)(j) of the Charter of Rights in the Jamaican Constitution defines the following as a guaranteed right:

