Peter Espeut | Lack of vision in agriculture

Entornointeligente.com /

Aside from our strategic location in the middle of the Spanish Caribbean, the reason for colonising Jamaica was to raise crops which could not grow in Europe. In those early days, Jamaica was overseen by the England’s Board of Trade and Plantations, created on 15 May 1696, replacing the Lords of Trade and Plantations. Incentives were offered, and Jamaica was organised as England’s largest overseas plantation.

Jamaica was valuable because it possessed tens of thousands of acres of arable land on wide coastal plains and on hillsides. Over the years, England’s (and later Britain’s) largest overseas plantation supplied cotton, sugar, indigo, logwood, coffee, cocoa, pimento and many other crops to Europe, and horses and mules to the American colonies.

Part of the incentives to encourage investment were protected guaranteed markets, and low or no tariffs, which allowed hundreds of small inefficient plantations to prosper. This prosperity collapsed when duties were imposed on the imports of sugar to Britain, and Europe began to produce sugar from beets, eroding the protected markets. Unproductive estates closed, and much farmland was converted into housing.

In 1901, new life was breathed into sugar. Lt Colonel Charles James Ward (the nephew in J. Wray & Nephew) aggregated many of the sugar properties on the Vere Plain into one large sugar estate to achieve economies of scale, and he built Jamaica’s first central sugar factory on the old Monymusk Estate, retaining the name for the merged entity. In 1904, Lavan Griñan bought Parnassus and Sandy Gully across the Rio Minho, and built Jamaica’s second central sugar factory at Parnassus. In 1911, two more sugar centrals are built: at Rose Hall in St James (Northern Estates Ltd), and at Serge Island in St Thomas. The Bernard Lodge Central Sugar Factory (Jamaica’s fifth) began operations in St Catherine in September 1920. The Frome central sugar factory in Westmoreland (Jamaica’s ninth) was completed in 1938.

Meanwhile, Mona plantation, the last St Andrew sugar estate in operation, stopped sugar production in 1914, and its 2,692 acres of prime agricultural land were bought by the crown. That estate is now mostly in housing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com