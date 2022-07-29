Peter Espeut | Celebrating Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

The reason Spaniards established colonies in the New World was to enrich Spain with gold and silver bullion, and to create wealth through trade in spices and exotic eatables (to diversify a mostly bland diet). Spain shouldn’t have it all, and so England sought colonies in the Americas to get a share of the wealth, mostly by operating plantations to grow crops which could not survive in Europe.

For most of our history, those who governed Jamaica were focused on what was best for themselves and their society and economy back home. Economically useful plants and animals were brought here along with the capital – and, of course, labour – to generate wealth that would lead to stately homes, fancy carriages, seats in the House of Commons, and possibly a peerage. The population of this island were treated as factors of production, not human persons with potential and talents to be developed, and with intellects to be exposed to the wisdom of the ages.

In those days, the vast majority of those born here did not have the right to vote; it was unthinkable! Prior to 1944 only people with property had the right to vote. You needed even more property to qualify to stand for election. This created a government of propertied elites – plantation owners and merchants – who were able to design and organise a society to suit their financial interests. Since the vast majority could not vote, the Jamaican colonial government did not have to take the people’s interests into account. And they didn’t.

Plantations needed cheap labour, largely unskilled, definitely unlettered. But more importantly, plantations needed a docile workforce – they might have used the word «governable» – with few ambitions to «move up» and to challenge «the system». After Emancipation – the 188th anniversary of which we celebrate next week – a suitable education mechanism was developed, focusing on discipline and manual training. The non-conformist churches, which had successfully challenged slavery at home and in the colonies, were of great assistance in this effort.

Earlier, the breakaway of the American continental colonies and their eventual declaration of independence (1776), the French Revolution (1789) which abolished the monarchy, and the successful Revolution of Haitian slaves (1791) leading to Haitian independence (1804), challenged the British way of life and threatened their plans for colonial Jamaica. That Jamaica did not go the way of the USA or Haiti is testimony to the strength and depth of the British grasp on their empire.

