Peru To Assume Pro Tempore Presidency of the Andean Community

The ceremony will be attended by the presidents of Ecuador, Bolivia, and Colombia, Guillermo Lasso, Luis Arce, and Gustavo Petro, respectively.

The Government of Peru, headed by President Pedro Castillo, will assume on Monday the pro tempore presidency of the Andean Community (CAN) for 2022-2023 in a protocol ceremony scheduled at the General Secretariat of the organization, based in Lima.

The Peruvian president will receive the presidency from his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, in an official ceremony scheduled for 19:30h local time at the CAN headquarters, located on Paseo de la República Avenue.

The heads of state of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will also attend the ceremony, followed by the Andean Presidential Council, where Lasso will present his management report for the previous period.

The Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Mackay, stated that by holding the pro tempore presidency, Peru would contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and guarantee Chile’s return to the integrationist bloc.

Finalmente, saludamos el esfuerzo de la República de Ecuador, en ejercicio de la Presidencia Pro Tempore de la Comunidad Andina, y auguramos el mejor de los éxitos a la República del Perú, que a partir de hoy asume la presidencia de nuestra Comunidad Andina. pic.twitter.com/krf1DIdYrf

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) August 29, 2022 Finally, we salute the Republic of Ecuador’s effort in exercising the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Andean Community, and we wish the best of success to the Republic of Peru, which as of today, assumes the presidency of our Andean Community.

The Chancellor affirmed that «there is this vocation for Chile to return to the heart of the community; today, it is an associate state of the Andean Community. So were Venezuela and Argentina at the time.»

At the same time, the high diplomat emphasized that «this universal vision of our Andean region, always thinking of these more than 114 million people that make up the Andean Community, must be projected as a bloc towards the European Union, towards the whole world.»

Similarly, Rodriguez said that Castillo «is the first rural president in the history of the country and the Andes, which have geographically and geopolitically determined our countries, and have in this correlate the vision of creating these communicating vessels for the Andean integration.»

The CAN was founded on May 26, 1969, through the Cartagena Agreement and under the Andean Pact to articulate a regional integration mechanism with a projection toward Latin American unity.

