Peru: More Than 6 Million Unemployed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Although Peru’s government plans to start the fourth phase of economy reopening on October 1, the regions of Arequipa; Puno; Tacna, and Moquegua are still in quarantine.

Over 6 million people are jobless in Peru because of the COVID-19 pandemic as the unemployment rate stands at 8 percent, the Labor Minister Javier Palacios reported on Thursday.

“The immobility has affected many sectors that have been prevented from going out to work. There are 6 million people who work independently in the country, and there is a group that could not go out to look for work, and that is a variable that is reported as inactivity,” the official explained via radio.

Moreover, the capital Lima has surpassed the rest of the country with a 15 percent unemployment rate. The latest report by the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics shows that in the third quarter of 2020, unemployment increased in the most critical sectors. Also, services, manufacturing, and construction were the hardest-hit during this period.

☝️Los subempleados por horas (aquellas personas ocupadas que trabajan menos de 35 horas semanales, y que tienen disponibilidad y deseo de trabajar más horas) se incrementaron en 24,9%; en tanto que, los subempleados por ingresos crecieron en 2,0%.

— INEI Perú (@INEI_oficial) September 15, 2020 “Hourly underemployed (those employed persons who work less than 35 hours a week, and who have availability and desire for more hours) increased by 24.9%, while the underemployed by income grew 2.0%.”

Nevertheless, the minister Palacios said that the country shows a tendency towards recovery, but “it will take a long time.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University, as of August, Peru had the highest death toll per capita among the 20 countries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as it reported 87.53 deaths per 100.000 inhabitants.

