Persons Encouraged to Register for Global Services Sector Career Pathway Framework

Persons interested in working in the Global Services Sector (GSS) are being encouraged to register for the GSS Career Pathway Framework, to better understand the industry.

Registration may be done at https://mygsscareerpathway.gov.jm/ .

Programme Director, GSS Project, Marjorie Straw, told JIS News that the Framework provides information on the sector, the different skills requirements from entry to the executive levels, as well as a «sense of the market salary range for each job role within the pathway.»

She informed that the Framework, which already has 713 registered users, comprises four pathways â» Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO), and Digital Media Services.

Ms. Straw emphasised that «the real benefit» of being registered is that persons are able to «strengthen their appreciation of the range of jobs» available within the GSS.

«Sometimes persons tend to think of the GSS as… only BPO, and even BPO they tend to think of as a call centre. There are so many more [opportunities] within each of these pathways,» she added.

Ms. Straw noted that the KPO pathway includes jobs in shared services, such as technical proposal writing, accounting, financial services, project management, risk management, and procurement.

The ITO pathway incorporates engagements, such as programming, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Ms. Straw informed that upon registering for the Career Pathway Framework, participants will have access to a self-assessment test that provides them with an analysis of how best they are aligned with the jobs they are interested in.

She further noted that another «interesting» feature is the Career Advisory Helpdesk.

The Helpdesk «allows you to connect, real time, with career advisors», giving users the opportunity to ask questions about the Framework, Ms. Straw indicated.

Several of the questions received focused on understanding entry level positions and job requirements and seeking assistance with framing information on a curriculum vitae.

For additional information, persons may connect with the GSS on its social media platforms or visit its website at https://www.gssjamaica.com/ .

The GSS Project is a five-year initiative funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and is being executed by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

It aims to provide Jamaicans with access to training and better jobs in the global services sector.

