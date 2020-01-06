Army shame: Soldiers mount N1,000 toll gate as Boko Haram kills

Zulum came down from his vehicle to give the greedy soldiers a dress-down, according to a video shared by the Cable. Governor Zulum after telling off the soldiers “I’m going to report all of you in this unit… nobody can tolerate this. Boko Haram is attacking people and you are here collecting N1000 per car,” the visibly angry governor said. Modelo gigi russian One of the soldiers tried to calm the governor down, saying he would look into the case but Zulum fired back, saying: “But we saw them.” Watch the video as posted by Cable: . Model russian gigi

Soldiers serving in a unit of the Nigerian Army under Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State were caught redhanded on Monday as they mounted a toll gate collecting N1,000 from motorists.

The bewildering aspect of their show of shame was that they mounted the road block on Damaturu-Maiduguri road just a few kilometres from Jakana community where Boko Haram terrorists struck and killed people at the weekend.

The convoy of Professor Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state going to Jakana, was caught in the logjam the soldiers created as they collected money from the hapless motorists.

“I’m going to report all of you in this unit… nobody can tolerate this. Boko Haram is attacking people and you are here collecting N1000 per car,” the visibly angry governor said.

One of the soldiers tried to calm the governor down, saying he would look into the case but Zulum fired back, saying: “But we saw them.”

