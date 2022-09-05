Performances decline in CSEC mathematics and English language

Entornointeligente.com /

Fewer students received passing grades in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language exams, when compared to 2021.

This is based on data released by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) today on the performance of students in the May/June 2022 exams.

Only 37 per cent of students received a passing grade for mathematics. This represents a five per cent decline when compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of students who sat English A received grades one to three, a three per cent decline.

CXC director of operations, Dr. Nicole Manning presented the results in a ceremony hosted in St. Lucia Monday morning.

