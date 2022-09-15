Pensioner wants clogged drain cleaned

Entornointeligente.com /

Pen­sion­er Latch­min Dass-Ray­mond says she is fed-up with the clogged drains and pot­holes out­side her home and busi­ness place at 100 Munroe Road, Cunu­pia.

Dass-Ray­mond, 64, claims the drains have not been cleaned since the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic be­gan in March 2020. She said when the drain re­cent­ly over­flowed, a caiman en­tered her garage and it had to be re­moved from un­der­neath a ve­hi­cle by Ri­car­do Meade, the di­rec­tor and founder of the El So­cor­ro Cen­tre for Wildlife Con­ser­va­tion.

Dass-Ray­mond said she wrote sev­er­al times to the Ch­agua­nas Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion and noth­ing was done.

«The last time they called me, they said clean­ing the drain is not their re­spon­si­bil­i­ty, it falls un­der the Min­istry of Works.»

She said the runoff from a near­by chick­en farm next to her prop­er­ty flows in­to the drain and sub­se­quent­ly over­flows in­to her premis­es when the clogged drains are filled.

«This is a se­ri­ous health haz­ard and it is al­so dan­ger­ous with caiman, rats, et cetera. It al­so has a foul scent.»

