Pensioner wants clogged drain cleaned

Pensioner Latchmin Dass-Raymond says she is fed-up with the clogged drains and potholes outside her home and business place at 100 Munroe Road, Cunupia.
Dass-Raymond, 64, claims the drains have not been cleaned since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. She said when the drain recently overflowed, a caiman entered her garage and it had to be removed from underneath a vehicle by Ricardo Meade, the director and founder of the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation.
Dass-Raymond said she wrote several times to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and nothing was done.
«The last time they called me, they said cleaning the drain is not their responsibility, it falls under the Ministry of Works.»
She said the runoff from a nearby chicken farm next to her property flows into the drain and subsequently overflows into her premises when the clogged drains are filled.
«This is a serious health hazard and it is also dangerous with caiman, rats, et cetera. It also has a foul scent.»
