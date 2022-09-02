Pensioner hospitalised after losing home

Entornointeligente.com /

A week af­ter a hard­ware truck slammed in­to his wood­en home, caus­ing it to col­lapse, Clax­ton Bay pen­sion­er Sam­nar­ine Ram­per­sad is now hos­pi­talised at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

His daugh­ter Sher­ry Ann Ram­per­sad said yes­ter­day that he be­gan suf­fer­ing from chest pains on Tues­day night.

«My fa­ther is stressed out since this hap­pened and we are wor­ried about him,» she added.

Since the in­ci­dent, Sam­nar­ine, 72, and Sher­ry-Ann have been stay­ing at her sis­ter’s home in Cen­tral Trinidad. Sher­ry Ann said she was for­tu­nate to get a job.

Last week­end, Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed the fam­i­ly. House­hold valu­ables were strewn un­der the mound of rot­ted boards. The cur­tains were still up on the wood­en walls and lou­vre panes lay cracked and bro­ken.

Ram­per­sad told Guardian Me­dia that the house need­ed re­pairs but with the pan­dem­ic, they could not af­ford them. He said he was pick­ing plums out­side the house when a truck owned by a hard­ware deal­er re­versed in­to the yard, hit­ting the struc­ture and even­tu­al­ly caus­ing it to col­lapse.

Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion chair­man Hen­ry Awong has pledged as­sis­tance in re­mov­ing the rub­ble.

The van is owned by a promi­nent hard­ware deal­er but since the house col­lapsed, noth­ing has been done to as­sist them.

Ram­per­sad al­so said St Mar­garet’s Po­lice have re­fused to take ac­tion, say­ing the mat­ter is a pri­vate one.

The fam­i­ly man­aged to get a pho­to of the three-tonne truck re­vers­ing. Ef­forts to con­tact the hard­ware own­er have been un­suc­cess­ful. Any­one want­i­ng to as­sist Ram­per­sad and his daugh­ter can call 303-8797 or 342-2739.

