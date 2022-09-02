Pensioner hospitalised after losing home

A week after a hardware truck slammed into his wooden home, causing it to collapse, Claxton Bay pensioner Samnarine Rampersad is now hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital.
His daughter Sherry Ann Rampersad said yesterday that he began suffering from chest pains on Tuesday night.
«My father is stressed out since this happened and we are worried about him,» she added.
Since the incident, Samnarine, 72, and Sherry-Ann have been staying at her sister’s home in Central Trinidad. Sherry Ann said she was fortunate to get a job.
Last weekend, Guardian Media visited the family. Household valuables were strewn under the mound of rotted boards. The curtains were still up on the wooden walls and louvre panes lay cracked and broken.
Rampersad told Guardian Media that the house needed repairs but with the pandemic, they could not afford them. He said he was picking plums outside the house when a truck owned by a hardware dealer reversed into the yard, hitting the structure and eventually causing it to collapse.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong has pledged assistance in removing the rubble.
The van is owned by a prominent hardware dealer but since the house collapsed, nothing has been done to assist them.
Rampersad also said St Margaret’s Police have refused to take action, saying the matter is a private one.
The family managed to get a photo of the three-tonne truck reversing. Efforts to contact the hardware owner have been unsuccessful. Anyone wanting to assist Rampersad and his daughter can call 303-8797 or 342-2739.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian