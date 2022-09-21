Pennywise workers to get counselling

Radhica De Silva
Traumatised workers from Pennywise Plaza, in La Romaine, will get counselling and time off as needed to help them cope with the horrific ordeal of Monday’s murderous heist which left two security officers dead.
Director of Pennywise Dr Vishum Paladee spoke with Guardian Media, a day after six bandits intercepted an Allied Security Services cash-in-transit van and riddled it with bullets, killing two guards and making off with an undisclosed sum of cash. The cash has since been recovered.
Praising the police for their quick work, Paladee said the way the robbery was executed showed that criminals were now operating on a new level.
«We have seen crime escalating. We have a lot of security in the store, also police presence during busy periods. We have armed and unarmed security. Security has been a top priority for us for years now,» Paladee said.
He noted that Pennywise had a security protocol in place which was activated when the gunfire started.
«The managers gave the instructions to shut the shutters and everybody was kept safe inside the Pennywise store, even though we did not even know what was happening,» he recalled.
Paladee said Allied Security is contracted to provide security and make deposits on behalf of Pennywise.
He noted that Pennywise is now exploring other options as it relates to contractual security.
«In the contract with Allied, it says the security company must provide the proper vehicles for transactions. We were under the impression the Allied vehicles were reinforced,» Paladee said.
He added: «It should be their responsibility to ensure that once security picks up the cash they are in a proper vehicle to take the cash out. Due to that, we are viewing what other options we have in terms of other security companies.»
Paladee said Pennywise’s hiring practices were meticulous.
«Everyone has to submit a Police Certificate of Character when they apply to work in Pennywise,» he explained.
He lamented the spate of crime in T&T but said Pennywise will assist all of its employees.
«Don’t be ashamed to come forward. We will provide the counselling and time off as needed,» he said.
Meanwhile, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Industry and Commerce Kiran Singh said it was apparent the Pennywise heist was well planned.
«We are seeing an increase in crime in the Southern and South Western area. It is apparent from how the robbery and murder went down that it was well thought out,» he said.
He said businesspeople are really pressed because they engage in additional security.
«Pennywise employed a security firm and did not engage regular employees to do cash deposits, yet they were attacked. The guns used by the criminals were high-tech. They had bulletproof vests and combat boots. Where is this coming from? Trinidad and Tobago do not manufacture guns.»
He added: «Recent reports of scanners being inoperable, does that have something to do with this? How could they land here on our shores and be used in crimes?»
Singh said people are fearful.
«Pennywise is a place where there are a lot of women and children. We have to commend the TTPS for the great work that was done yesterday. Hopefully, this will send a message to criminals,» Singh said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian