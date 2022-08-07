7 agosto, 2022
Pelosi family under scrutiny for stock trades

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family are now under scrutiny for several market trades. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, has traded and profited from Tesla, Apple, Google and other technology stocks.

Publicly available disclosures show Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer-chip company Nvidia on June 17, right before the Senate chip-manufacturing bill vote.

Nancy Pelosi, a multi-millionaire, said her husband has «absolutely not» made any stock trades based on information from her.

