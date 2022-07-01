PCA sends findings on police involved shooting to DPP

The Police Complaints Authority have sent its findings and recommendations to the DPP following investigations into a police shooting in 2020 which left a pregnant woman dead and several others injured.
The following is a press release from the PCA:
Pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority («PCA») Act Chap.15:05, the PCA initiated several investigations into reports of police shootings, brutality and misconduct following the fatal shooting, by police, of three men in Second Caledonia, Morvant on 26th June, 2020.
During one of these protests, Ms. Ornella Greaves, an expectant mother of five, left her home in Beetham Gardens to observe what was happening and was fatally shot by police gun fire.
Two other citizens reported that they were shot whilst running for cover when the police began shooting during the protests.
During the course of its enquiries the PCA’s Team reviewed the available documentary and medical evidence; statements of victims and persons who were present during the protests; reports of police officers; evidence elicited from CCTV Footage and Digital Information, as well as the findings of an independent expert witness.
The PCA wishes to advise the public that its findings and recommendations have been sent to the office of the DPP on the 30th June, 2022.
As an independent oversight body, the PCA is committed to ensuring that no Police Officer acts above the Rule of Law and to empowering the citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian