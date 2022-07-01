PCA sends findings on police involved shooting to DPP

Entornointeligente.com /

The Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty have sent its find­ings and rec­om­men­da­tions to the DPP fol­low­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to a po­lice shoot­ing in 2020 which left a preg­nant woman dead and sev­er­al oth­ers in­jured.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the PCA:

Pur­suant to Sec­tion 26 of the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty («PCA») Act Chap.15:05, the PCA ini­ti­at­ed sev­er­al in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to re­ports of po­lice shoot­ings, bru­tal­i­ty and mis­con­duct fol­low­ing the fa­tal shoot­ing, by po­lice, of three men in Sec­ond Cale­do­nia, Mor­vant on 26th June, 2020.

Dur­ing one of these protests, Ms. Or­nel­la Greaves, an ex­pec­tant moth­er of five, left her home in Beetham Gar­dens to ob­serve what was hap­pen­ing and was fa­tal­ly shot by po­lice gun fire.

Two oth­er cit­i­zens re­port­ed that they were shot whilst run­ning for cov­er when the po­lice be­gan shoot­ing dur­ing the protests.

Dur­ing the course of its en­quiries the PCA’s Team re­viewed the avail­able doc­u­men­tary and med­ical ev­i­dence; state­ments of vic­tims and per­sons who were present dur­ing the protests; re­ports of po­lice of­fi­cers; ev­i­dence elicit­ed from CCTV Footage and Dig­i­tal In­for­ma­tion, as well as the find­ings of an in­de­pen­dent ex­pert wit­ness.

The PCA wish­es to ad­vise the pub­lic that its find­ings and rec­om­men­da­tions have been sent to the of­fice of the DPP on the 30th June, 2022.

As an in­de­pen­dent over­sight body, the PCA is com­mit­ted to en­sur­ing that no Po­lice Of­fi­cer acts above the Rule of Law and to em­pow­er­ing the cit­i­zen­ry to re­port in­ci­dents of po­lice mis­con­duct and/or crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty.

