PCA: Beetham mom hit by police bullet in 2020 protest

Ex­act­ly two years af­ter Or­nel­la Greaves was shot dead while record­ing protests at the Beetham Gar­dens, the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA) has com­plet­ed its in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to her death and found po­lice of­fi­cers may have been cul­pa­ble in the mat­ter.

In a re­lease yes­ter­day, the PCA said its find­ings and rec­om­men­da­tions have been sent to the of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tion.

Greaves, a moth­er of five, was preg­nant when she was shot dur­ing a vi­o­lent clash be­tween po­lice of­fi­cers and Beetham Gar­den res­i­dents on June 30, 2020.

The res­i­dents were protest­ing the po­lice shoot­ing of Joel Ja­cobs, Is­rael Clin­ton and Noel Di­a­mond in Mor­vant on June 26, 2020.

Greaves had left her home to record the protest when gun­shots were heard and she was seen ly­ing on the ground. She had been shot in the low­er tor­so.

Then-po­lice com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith re­fut­ed the claims by res­i­dents that Greaves had been killed by po­lice but in its re­lease, the PCA sug­gest­ed oth­er­wise.

«Dur­ing one of these protests, Ms Or­nel­la Greaves, an ex­pec­tant moth­er of five, left her home in Beetham Gar­dens to ob­serve what was hap­pen­ing and was fa­tal­ly shot by po­lice gun­fire,» the re­lease stat­ed.

The PCA not­ed that two more peo­ple had al­so re­port­ed be­ing shot by po­lice while run­ning for cov­er when of­fi­cers opened fire dur­ing the protest.

«Dur­ing the course of its en­quiries, the PCA’s team re­viewed the avail­able doc­u­men­tary and med­ical ev­i­dence; state­ments of vic­tims and per­sons who were present dur­ing the protests; re­ports of po­lice of­fi­cers; ev­i­dence elicit­ed from CCTV Footage and Dig­i­tal In­for­ma­tion, as well as the find­ings of an in­de­pen­dent ex­pert wit­ness,» the re­lease stat­ed.

The au­thor­i­ty said as an in­de­pen­dent over­sight body, it is com­mit­ted to en­sur­ing that po­lice of­fi­cers do not act above the rule of law and em­pow­er­ing cit­i­zens to re­port in­ci­dents of po­lice mis­con­duct.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

