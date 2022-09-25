PBS partners with Google on education project

Entornointeligente.com /

Technology provider Productive Business Solutions Limited said Friday that it had a regional partnership with Google, one of several projects undertaken this year.

«We are privileged to represent Google,» said PBS Chairman Paul ‘PB’ Scott in response to a query regarding education initiatives at the company’s annual general meeting in Kingston.

«Google is at the forefront of that revolution. We are lucky and privileged to work with them in Central America to implement a lot of solutions. It has to be holistic. You cannot just hand out tablets to people and think that’s technology. You need to have an ecosystem that’s sustainable and that’s global,» Scott said

Most persons use Google for search, mail, documents, and YouTube streaming. The American company also offers Google Workspace and Google Classroom as products for education.

«People use Google every day in life. That’s just a reality,» said Scott.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com