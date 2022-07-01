Payouts for JAMDEX incentive exhausted

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke says the Government has reached the threshold for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallets (accounts) that are eligible for the $2,500 incentive.

In March, Clarke announced that the first 100,000 Jamaicans establishing wallets after April 1 would receive the digital deposit from the Government.

The incentive was to encourage persons to use the CBDC, dubbed Jamaica Digital Exchange (JAM-DEX), as an option to conduct transactions.

He provided the update while responding to questions posed by Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern Fitz Jackson in the House of Representatives on June 28.

«So, the next phase is for merchants to be signed up – that’s the key phase; merchants across communities who sell all manner of goods, and [when] it begins to take off, have more banks take it up,» he said, reiterating that the CBDC is a no-fee account.

