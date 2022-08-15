Pay pushes Venezuelan teachers to protest, consider quitting

Entornointeligente.com /

CARA­CAS, Venezuela (AP) — Pub­lic school teach­ers across Venezuela had planned to use their an­nu­al va­ca­tion bonus to buy uni­forms for their chil­dren, wa­ter­proof leaky roofs, get new pre­scrip­tion glass­es or fix the pair bare­ly held to­geth­er by ad­he­sive tape.

Some ex­pect­ed to get $100, while oth­ers cal­cu­lat­ed a lit­tle more or less de­pend­ing on their years of ser­vice and ad­vanced de­grees, though on­ly a small num­ber thought they would get around $200.

The gov­ern­ment, how­ev­er, paid them on­ly a tiny frac­tion of that.

So, a few days in­to their long break, teach­ers have been march­ing by the thou­sands around the coun­try, threat­en­ing to strike when school re­sumes or pos­si­bly even to aban­don their pro­fes­sion.

«Right now, I don’t even have a pen­cil for my chil­dren to start class­es in Sep­tem­ber,» said Flo­re­na Del­ga­do, who teach­es first and fifth grades at two schools in one of the low­est-in­come neigh­bor­hoods of the cap­i­tal, Cara­cas.

She al­so makes cake top­pers, cre­ates bal­loon dec­o­ra­tions and sells clothes to sup­ple­ment her gov­ern­ment pay. Un­less some­thing changes, «I don’t plan to join class­es, and well, let it be what God wants,» she says.

In re­sponse to the un­rest, the gov­ern­ment an­nounced Fri­day through a law­mak­er that it will pay the bonus in full this week. But Venezuela’s teach­ers are long ac­cus­tomed to see­ing tele­vised eco­nom­ic promis­es that aren’t kept, so they are wait­ing un­til they get their mon­ey be­fore chang­ing course.

El­e­men­tary and high school ed­u­ca­tors in the cri­sis-wrecked coun­try on av­er­age earn about $50 a month, rank­ing among the low­est paid in Latin Amer­i­ca. The gov­ern­ment pays them a va­ca­tion bonus in a sin­gle pay­ment at the end of every school year in Ju­ly.

The Na­tion­al Bud­get Of­fice based this year’s bonus on the $1.52 month­ly min­i­mum wage of 2021 in­stead of the $30 rate that took ef­fect in April. The gov­ern­ment al­so paid teach­ers on­ly 25% of the un­ex­pect­ed­ly low bonus and did not set a date to dis­burse the rest.

The bud­get of­fice de­fend­ed the cal­cu­la­tion, ar­gu­ing that a new la­bor agree­ment has not been signed. But by Fri­day, Na­tion­al As­sem­bly mem­ber Or­lan­do Pérez, who is pres­i­dent of one of the coun­try’s teach­ers unions, said the gov­ern­ment will pay teach­ers their full bonus as re­quired by Venezuela’s la­bor law, which sets them based on the lat­est salaries.

Out­side the of­fices of the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion, teach­ers and col­lege pro­fes­sors, who al­so earn mea­ger wages and feel short-changed over their va­ca­tion bonus, have de­mand­ed the dis­missal of the agency’s leader. Some teach­ers said they didn’t even get the 25% pay­ment.

Protest­ing teach­ers have been joined by oth­er work­ers, in­clud­ing the tra­di­tion­al­ly gov­ern­ment loy­al­ists at the state-owned oil com­pa­ny, Petróleos de Venezuela. Red T-shirts long as­so­ci­at­ed with the gov­ern­ing Unit­ed So­cial­ist Par­ty of Venezuela were in abun­dance at one protest, in which work­ers from the health, ce­ment and elec­tric sec­tors ex­pressed sup­port for the teach­ers’ de­mands.

Pres­i­dent Nicolás Maduro has not com­ment­ed on the teach­ers’ com­plaints, an­ger­ing some of them.

«He is a work­er; he was a work­er. He should re­mem­ber that he comes from the very bot­tom» of the so­cial lad­der, el­e­men­tary school teacher Lein­ni Car­reño said of Maduro, who once was a bus dri­ver and union mem­ber.

Teach­ers and pro­fes­sors work two, three or even four jobs, but their mul­ti­ple pay­checks some­times are not enough to cov­er the ba­sic food bas­ket, which last month cost $392. Many teach un­der bor­der­line haz­ardous con­di­tions as pests, mold, filth and mos­qui­to-at­tract­ing stand­ing wa­ter are ever-present at schools.

Physics, chem­istry and bi­ol­o­gy labs are long gone, and thieves took ad­van­tage of un­su­per­vised schools dur­ing the pan­dem­ic to strip the build­ings of cop­per wires and steal com­put­ers and oth­er equip­ment.

So­ci­ol­o­gy pro­fes­sor Er­ly Ruiz earns about $90 a month. So, he al­so de­liv­ers goods around Cara­cas on his bike, works at a fa­cil­i­ty that pro­duces black­ber­ry wine and rents sound equip­ment. If his side hus­tles go well, his to­tal in­come can reach about $400. He had ear­marked his ex­pect­ed va­ca­tion bonus for an elec­tri­cal home re­pair.

His bud­get is so tight, his friends gave him their left­overs from his birth­day cel­e­bra­tion last month.

«For a week straight, I was able to eat pro­tein every day at least once a day,» Ruiz said af­ter bik­ing to de­liv­er cat lit­ter to a cus­tomer. «That week was the on­ly week this en­tire year that I was able to eat pro­tein reg­u­lar­ly.»

Pro­fes­sors and teach­ers alike have aban­doned the teach­ing ranks since the coun­try’s eco­nom­ic and po­lit­i­cal cri­sis be­gan last decade. The Venezue­lan Fed­er­a­tion of Teach­ers es­ti­mates 50% of the coun­try’s 370,000 teach­ers have left class­rooms since 2017. They are among the more than 6 mil­lion Venezue­lans who have mi­grat­ed to oth­er coun­tries.

Even those who are still teach­ing don’t al­ways ful­fill their du­ties due to trans­porta­tion, health, pay and oth­er chal­lenges. Some live so far away from the schools they are as­signed to that their com­mute by pub­lic trans­porta­tion eats up their salary.

Call cen­ter su­per­vi­sor Jonás Nuñez sym­pa­thizes with the ed­u­ca­tion work­ers. He was an el­e­men­tary school teacher for 14 years but quit in 2020.

«The eco­nom­ic sit­u­a­tion was what led to every­thing chang­ing be­cause I have a daugh­ter, I have a fam­i­ly. So (the salary) no longer cov­ered the ex­pens­es,» Ruiz said. «I miss it be­cause you learned a lot from the chil­dren who were with you.»

Teach­ers have threat­ened strikes in the past, but this time anger ac­cu­mu­lat­ed through­out the pan­dem­ic as they were forced to at­tempt to ed­u­cate stu­dents with lim­it­ed or no in­ter­net ac­cess, had to cope with a col­lapsed health care sys­tem and saw prices for ba­sic goods soar amid Venezuela’s un­re­lent­ing run­away in­fla­tion.

Op­po­si­tion leader Juan Guaidó, who is rec­og­nized by the U.S. and sev­er­al oth­er na­tions as Venezuela’s le­git­i­mate leader, has ex­pressed sup­port for the teach­ers and pro­fes­sors. But he and the op­po­si­tion par­ties have lit­tle im­pact on Maduro, whose regime con­trols all gov­ern­ment in­sti­tu­tions.

Del­ga­do, who works a shift at one school in the morn­ing and an­oth­er shift at a dif­fer­ent school in the af­ter­noon, wants to keep teach­ing to be a role mod­el for her stu­dents, but the dis­con­tent over the va­ca­tion bonus and reg­u­lar pay is grow­ing.

«There are many chil­dren who re­al­ly need some­one to guide them, to be there for them, who can re­al­ly help them,» Del­ga­do said. «It’s hard when you walk in­to a class­room and see that there are chil­dren who go to school just be­cause they give them food.

«At school, you see that there are chil­dren who don’t have note­books, who don’t have pen­cils be­cause their par­ents are in the same sit­u­a­tion as the teach­ers look­ing for a liv­ing, and they work day and night.»

